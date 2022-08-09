HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman highlights Bahrain’s participation at the preliminary rounds of the 2022 Crown Prince Camel Festival

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa highlighted the Kingdom of Bahrain’s standing in the preliminary rounds of the 2022 Crown Prince Camel Festival, adding that the victory in the preliminary rounds confirms the Kingdom’s readiness and ability to compete and win in the final rounds.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman noted the importance of camel racing to the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, adding that the legacy sport continues to receive the care and attention of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman extended his congratulations to His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, on the outcomes achieved by camels “Ladhi” and “Rahawi”, in the preliminary rounds of the Al-Haqaiq category, and by camel “Jabal Dukhan”, in the preliminary rounds of the Al-Laqaya category.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman commended the achievement of “Sobha”, a Al Taylat breed camel, in achieving first place in the preliminary rounds of the Al-Thayana category, and the first place achievement of “Mut’eb” in the Al-Jaz’ category. “Jalmouda”, also a Al Taylat breed camel, further achieved first place in the preliminary Marathon Run.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman concluded by expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their outstanding efforts in organizing the festival, and wished all participants success in the upcoming finals.