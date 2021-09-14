HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Chairs RHF Board of Trustees Meeting

Listen to this article now

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Honorary President of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), for HM the King’s directives, support and continuous interest in the humanitarian work carried out by the Foundation, and the great care for orphans, widows and all needy segments in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the aim to provide a decent life for all.





His Highness lauded HM the King’s humanitarian role and benevolent gestures to the brotherly and friendly countries and peoples, reflecting the unwavering and clear positions of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leadership, government and people towards brothers and friends in various countries of the world, the latest of which was HM the King’s directives to provide urgent humanitarian relief aid to Afghanistan, to help the Afghani people and stand with them during the circumstances they are currently witnessing, within HM the King’s endeavours to bolster international solidarity and based on the human ties that unite the Kingdom of Bahrain with the various peoples of the world.

HH Shaikh Nasser praised the generous support provided to RHF by the Respected Government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. At the same time, His Highness valued the sincere efforts exerted by RHF’s Board of Trustees, Executive Management and members.

HH Shaikh Nasser’s statement came while he chaired the Foundation’s Board of Trustees meeting, which was held at His Highness’s court on Sunday, in the presence of board members.

During the meeting, HH Shaikh Nasser welcomed the attendees and lauded their efforts to implement the directives of HM the King to initiate humanitarian work inside and outside Bahrain, and to improve the work of the Foundation.

His Highness also praised the various achievements that have been accomplished during the past period, wishing more success for the Foundation in extending a helping hand and assistance to all, and conveying the humanitarian image of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Additionally, HH Shaikh Nasser was briefed during the meeting on the latest developments achieved in the digital transformation of the Foundation’s transactions, with the aim of facilitating procedures and accelerating the provision of services to beneficiaries.

As RHF achieved 70 percent in this project, HH Shaikh Nasser stressed the importance of continuing to develop the Foundation’s work, in line with the visions and aspirations of HM the King, and taking important steps to implement it, in order to sustain the creative humanitarian work in providing distinguished and comprehensive care for orphans, widows and all allegeable segments in the Kingdom, in addition to contributing to extending a helping hand and alleviating the suffering of peoples in brotherly and friendly countries.

His Highness also reviewed the latest developments in the investment projects carried out by the Foundation as part of its endeavours to provide special resources that enable it to self-reliance on providing its budget through successful real estate investments, such as Al Khair Towers 1, 2, 3, and the investment villas in Jasra.

HH Shaikh Nasser underlined the significance of working on finding new investment opportunities to finance RHF’s activities and programmes, in addition to the importance of supporting community partnership in the humanitarian work carried out by the Foundation.

On his part RHF Secretary-General Dr Mustafa Al Sayed praised the generous care and endless support provided by HM the King to RHF, valuing HH Shaikh Nasser’s keen follow up on the Foundation’s work and His Highness’s creative leadership of its programmes and initiatives.

In the meeting, the Board of Trustees’ members reviewed the latest developments implemented by the Foundation within the Royal directives regarding strategic and investment projects inside and outside Bahrain, in addition to providing assistance and services in various aspects to orphans, widows and various allegeable segments in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as following up on what has been accomplished within the “Feena Khair” campaign and the role that it played in serving the Kingdom and its people.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the convened members valued the Royal directives and the continuous support provided to RHF by HM the King and the Respected Government, and praised the leadership role of HH Shaikh Nasser in following up on the Foundation’s humanitarian work, in order to provide the best services and improve it to achieve the visions and aspirations of HM the King.