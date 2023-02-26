HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa wins World Endurance Championship

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Royal Endurance Team Captain HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has clinched the World Endurance Championship.
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad outclassed other contenders from the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Spain to win the race and clinch the trophy, clocking 7 hours, 36 minutes and 39 seconds.
HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa followed up the 160-kilometre race which was held at Boudheeb Global Village in the United Arab Emirates. A total of 126 contenders representing 36 countries were in the fray vying for the trophy.
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad dedicated the victory to HM the King, praising royal support to sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, particularly endurance sports. He noted the string of landmark sports achievements in the prosperous era of HM the King,
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad also expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his continued support.
He hailed the success of the United Arab Emirates in hosting the world endurance championship, praising the outstanding organization which reflects the UAE’s ability to hold major sporting events.
Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa followed up the race and congratulated HH Shaikh Nasser on the victory.