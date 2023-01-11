HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad briefed about preliminary natural gas results

His Majesty the King’s representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding) His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received preliminary results from the Ryder Scott Consulting Company on discoveries related to the natural gas reservoir located under the “Onaiza” reservoir.
Ryder Scott, a consulting firm with long experience, has worked on evaluating oil and gas resources and reserves with Tatweer Petroleum to certify the discovered volumes and production quantities of gas in the field.
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa expressed delight at the preliminary results, which he described as being excellent and pave the way for further evaluation and study.
He commended the efforts made by the Ryder Scott Company and Tatweer Petroleum in this important project, which will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s 2030 Economic Vision.
He stressed the importance of the new natural gas discoveries, which will greatly contribute to realizing the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
The evaluation and testing work kicked off following the official announcement last November of the discovery of two new natural gas reserves in each of the “Al-Juba” and “Al-Jouf” layers located under the “Al-Khaf” and “Onaiza” natural gas-producing reservoirs in Bahrain.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Tatweer Petroleumn Faisal Al Mahroos, Group Chief Operating Officer of The Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding), Mark Thomas, Tatweer Petroleum Acting Managing Director Ghassan Almuhanna and other representatives of the company.