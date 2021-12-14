HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Chairs 3rd Board Meeting of Nogaholding

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs Chairman of Oil and Gas Holding Company (Nogaholding) has reviewed the plans of the Executive Adminstration of the company after taking over the company’s operations.



This came during His Highness’ chairmanship to the 3rd meeting of the Board Directors of Nogaholding which was attended by the Board members.

“The plans which has been prepared by the Board of Directors and the Executive Adminstration are meant to increase the production effeciency of the operating companies and sustain the natural resources to achieve the desired sustainability in the energy sector in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.



HH Shaikh Nasser explained that the company is keen to achieve the aspirations of the Kingdom through continuing to upgrade the investments and develop the energy field which is a key contributor to the growth of the national economy and to delivering the visions of HM the King.



Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the reports of the operating companies and the updates of the infrastractural projects being carried out by the operating companies of the group.



