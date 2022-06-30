HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad chairs nogaholding board meeting

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, nogaholding Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa hailed that the achievements and efforts undertaken by the Oil and Gas Holding Company.

- Advertisement -

Chairing nogaholding board of directors, he commended continuous oil and gas strides, reflecting the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the aspirations of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Nasser received an executive management report highlighting nogaholding developments and progress of strategic projects. He discussed with the board members Bapco-plan to continue the refinery modernization plan and expansion operations.

The latest developments in the research and exploration work carried out by Tatweer Petroleum were also presented, highlighting partnerships with regional international companies to incorporate new technologies for oil exploration.

HH Shaikh Nasser underscored the importance of continuing efforts to raise efficiency and productivity in the companies affiliated with nogaholding.

During the meeting, the new policies were also discussed as part of efforts to follow up on the improvement and development of the company’s organizational structure.

These included the policy which was adopted recently to report violations and abuses, as part of the board chairman’s directives to to establish a corporate culture promoting integrity, sincerity and high professionalism.

HH Shaikh Nasser stressed the commitment to sustainability by preserving natural resources in order to meet future needs in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He also highlighted nogaholding’s important in developing the vital sector of oil and gas, in line with the goals of the 2030 Bahrain Economic Vision.