HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad hails Bahrain-Saudi relations

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, hailed strong fraternal relations binding the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supported by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa made the statement as he received today Saudi Minister of State His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He praised the advanced level of joint coordination and cooperation binding the two countries to further achieve development and progress across all fields, reiterating Bahrain’s keenness on strengthening bilateral relations.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed key issues with the Saudi minister, stressing the importance of consolidating joint cooperation between the two countries.

HRH Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed thanks to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the warm welcome, lauding strong fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries.