HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Meets British Prime Minister

Listen to this article now



HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, affirmed that Bahrain-Britain relations are moving toward further development and prosperity within the framework of the vision of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the support of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

- Advertisement -

His Highness’ remarks came during his meeting with HE Mr Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, during which HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa hailed the depth of the historical relations between the two Kingdoms that spanned over many years, which contributed to strengthening cooperation and coordination among them in various fields.



HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa explained that the Kingdom of Bahrain has close cooperation with Britain in many fields, and this led to cementing and bolstering stability of various fields in both countries, praising the efforts of HE Mr Johnson toward maintaining the joint links between the two Kingdoms.

During the meeting, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed with Mr Johnson many topics in several fields and the desire to continue strengthening common areas between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Britain, in addition to reviewing regional and international issues of common interest and the efforts made in their regard.