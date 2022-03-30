HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praised HM the King’s support to youth

Listen to this article now

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, participated in the World Government Summit 2022.

The event is being held under the patronage of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also present were Supreme Council for Youth and Sports First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for the Environment Vice President, Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club High Committee HH Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed and other senior officials.

HH Shaikh Nasser took part as a keynote speaker in the main session which was held under the theme: “The story of the future of the Arab world, told by its youth”.

Addressing the session, held stressed the importance of overcoming challenges facing the region to build nations and achieve success.

He paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his unwavering support to youth which represent the cornerstone of development and pillar of future.

He pointed out that youth make up around 60 percent of the population in the region, stressing the need for leadership to prepare the ground for building the future and homelands.

Youth is an essential element in building nations” he said, stressing the crucial importance of promoting youth in order to build a bright future for the nation.