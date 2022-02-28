HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Receives Abdulhussain Mirza

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Oil and Gas Company B.S.C (NOGA) has received at his office HE Mr Abdulhussain bin Ali Mirza, the Board Consultant for Sustainability Affairs at NOGA, on the ocassion of his appointment in his new role. Present during the meeting were HE Mr Abdullah Jehad Al Zain, Board Member of NOGA and HE Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, the acting Managing Director of NOGA.



During the meeting, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalif praised the vast experience of HE Mr Abdulhussain bin Ali Mirza thanks to the long years of his service at the public sector, stating that his presence as a Consultant for the Board represents an exceptional addition to the company.



From his side, HE Mr Abdulhussain Ali Mirza expressed utmost thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa for his trust and confidence following his decision to appoint him as Board Consultant.



He applauded the enormous endeavours of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to develop the oil and gas sectors in Bahrain, pledging to put all his experience at the disposal of the Board.

