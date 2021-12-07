HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives Asian Paralympic Committee Medal

Listen to this article now

On behalf of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs has received the Asian Paralympic Committee Order of Honour in recognition of HM the King’s support to the Committee and the Kingdom’s keenness to host the Asian Youth Paralympic Games.

This came during His Highness’ reception to Mr. Majid bin Rashid Al Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee in the presence of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee and HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority. Present in the event were also Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Paralympic Committee, and Dr. Abdulrahman Askar, CEO of the General Sports Authority.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH Shaikh Nasser praised the exceptional role being played by the Asian entity towards developing the paralympic games and taking them to the highest levels, in addition to carrying out plans and programmes that contribute to paying close attention to paralympic athletes and organise championships and events that will allow them to showcase their capabilities that have been a source of inspiration for everyone.

He explained that the Kingdom of Bahrain, and as per the instructions of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, has been keen to stand by the Asian Paralympic Committee throughout its works to upgrade the paralympic system in Asia.

He added that hosting the Asian Youth Paralympic Games represents a side of the support provided by the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Asian Paralympic Committee. Meanwhile, both parties exchanged several suggestions and discussed topics of mutual interest.

From his side, Mr Majid bin Rashid Al Usaimi expressed optimism at the vision of HH Shaikh Nasser towards developing the paralympic games in Bahrain, as evidence of which the accomplishment achieved by the Bahrainis in the paralympic games.

He hailed the sponsorship of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the Asian Youth Paralympic Games, and His Highness’ keenness to follow up on all the organisational matters.