Thursday, September 24, 2020
Shaikh Nasser INJAZ Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa praised the outstanding efforts made by Shaikha Hessa and the board members in implementing programmes aimed at grooming youngsters and preparing them for the labour market. He said the tireless work done by INJAZ Bahrain is highly appreciated for its contribution to providing the Bahraini youth with training and employment opportunities.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa affirmed that INJAZ Bahrain has greatly contributed to equipping Bahraini youngsters with administrative and technical experience and developing their skills. He lauded the remarkable role played by Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa and the board members in this regard, commending keenness to provide a suitable environment for Bahraini youth.

Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa expressed heartfelt thanks and gratitude to HH Shaikh Nasser for his continuous support to INJAZ Bahrain and keenness to achieve goals by providing youngsters with the needed skills to enroll at the labour market.

