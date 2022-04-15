HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Receives the Youth Parliament Book from the Speaker of Parliament

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, has received HE Ms Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, Speaker of the House of Representatives, in the presence of HE Mr Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs.



During the meeting, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received the Youth Parliament book from HE Ms Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, which was issued by the General Secretariat of the House of Representatives.



HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa praised the prominent role of the House of Representatives and its General Secretariat in highlighting youth projects and empowering them in line with the visions of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the interest and support of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Nasser valued the great efforts made by the General Secretariat in publishing the book.



For her part, HE the Speaker of the House of Representatives expressed her thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the support of His Highness, noting that his interest and backing contribute to strengthening the march of young people and supporting them.



It’s worth noting that the Youth Parliament book highlights the session of the Youth Parliament, which witnessed the participation of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa. It took place on November 11, 2021, and carried contents aimed at creating the present and the future, and encouraging the youth to assume responsibility with distinction and competence.