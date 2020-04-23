HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa issued an edict setting up the Traditional Sports Committee (Mawrooth).

The newly-established panel will be affiliated with the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Affairs (SCYS) and subject to its supervision and control.

The edict stipulates the appointment of Khalifa bin Abdulla Al-Qaoud and Ali Mohammed Fadhel as chairman and vice chairman of the committee which includes as members Ahmed Khalid Khalfa, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Janahi, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Romaihi, Nader bin Jakhir Al-Arjani, Mohammed Ayedh Al-Merri, Rashid Dheyab Al-Romaihi and Khalifa Abdulaziz Al-Kaabi.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa directed the committee to conserve Bahraini folk heritage and tradition sports, transmit the legacy down generations, strengthen its values within society and promote this longstanding heritage locally, regionally and internationally.