HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Stresses Importance of Activating Role of Oil and Gas in Supporting National Economy

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the National Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding) has reiterated the pivotal role of the oil and gas sector as a key economic driver in line with the Royal vision of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the aspirations of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

- Advertisement -

This was the inaugural meeting of nogaholding’s newly appointed Board of Directors, chaired by His Highness. The meeting was held virtually.

“Nogaholding is mandated to realise the Kingdom’s ambitions by continuing to effectively invest in the oil and gas sector and in line with the national economic priorities.” HH Shaikh Nasser instructed to align the company’s strategic plan with the Kingdom’s Economic Vision “Bahrain 2030”.

His Highness stressed on the immediate need to improve the efficiency and management of existing resources, adopt the highest levels of governance across nogaholding, its subsidiaries and operating companies, and for innovation to be at the centre of nogaholding’s strategy moving forward.

During the meeting His Highness discussed with the Board of Directors the vision and the future strategic direction of nogaholding. The management also presented to the Board of Directors the latest updates and developments on the company’s plans and operations.