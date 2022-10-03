HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad triumphs in FEI Endurance World Championship

- Advertisement -

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, won the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 120 kilometre race.

Over 57 endurance riders representing 20 countries worldwide took part in the race which was held today in Spain.



His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa followed up the race, during which HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa triumphed, outclassing rivals from Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, Spain and other countries.





HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Royal Endurance Team Captain, was congratulated by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa immediately after triumphing in the race.



HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa dedicated his victory to HM the King, hailing royal care for equestrian sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.





Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA)Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa also followed up the race.