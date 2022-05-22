HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Triumphs in the Montalcino International Endurance Championship Royal Endurance Team Dominates the Championship

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Captain of the Royal Endurance Team has added another success to his bright record in the endurance sport at the European level after winning the 160 km race of the Montalcino International Endurance Championship which featured wide participate of elite riders from several European countries, held in Italy.

Present at the event was HH Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Supreme Council for the Environment, Vice President of the High Committee of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club and member of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.



Meanwhile, the Royal Endurance Team dominated other races too that took place as part of the competition. Commenting on this, HH Shaikh Nasser affirmed that the Royal Endurance Team’s participation in the Montalcino International Endurance Championship proved successful after meeting all the objectives set out, including getting the team members ready for the upcoming World Championship, explaining that winning top places in the 160 km race and the 120 km contest reflects the team’s high position at the European level and its great capabilities.

“The results achieved in the championship confirm the capability of the Bahraini endurance sport and its lasting prosperity thanks to the vision that the team is following,” HH Shaikh Nasser said, adding: “The jockeys gained great experience from this Championship. The stages were tough in light of the different racecourse of this Championship compared to the other competitions.”





HH Shaikh Nasser continued: “Winning in this Championship will be a great motivator to achieve more successes, as the team has great experience in the European arena, and it will be an advantage for our riders.”

It’s worth noting that Dahess Del Falot has won the Award of the Best Horse Condition thanks to His Highness’ guidance.

Meanwhile, the Royal Endurance team’s Mohammed Abdulsalmad has won the 120 km race after clocking 6 hours, 10 minutes and 32 seconds. His teammates Yusuf Al Jaburi and Khalifa Jamal Al Sendi came second and third respectively. They posted 6 hours, 10 minutes and 33 seconds and 7 hours, 29 minutes. Abdulrahman Al Khateri successfully completed the 100 km juniors’ race, while Mohammed Al Ruwaie came fourth in the 120 km juniors’ race.