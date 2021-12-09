HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Witnesses the Closing Ceremony and Crowns the Winners in the Traditional Paddling Races

Listen to this article now

The fourth edition of the Nasser bin Hamad Traditional Sports Season (Mawrooth) has today concluded on a high note.

- Advertisement -

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa extended thanks and gratitude to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for patronizing the event.

The Maritime Heritage Sports are enjoying the support of HM the King, whose backing has developed the maritime sports and ensured their preservation,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa praised the royal support and directives which contributed to promoting the sports heritage to conserve Bahrain’s national identity.

HM, the King deputized HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to attend the final ceremony and distribute prizes to winners in different contests.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Head of the General Sports Authority, and Bahrain Olympic Committee President was also present.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa launched “Bahrain Pearls”, a book compiled by BOC Traditional Sports Committee, under the supervision of Shaikh Khalid bin Hmood Al Khalifa.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa also attended the traditional rowing races, covering 2000 and 3000 metres, on HM the King’s Cup.

HH Shaikh Nasser also praised the efforts exerted by the Popular Heritage Sports Committee to organize the maritime season, which witnessed wide participation.





His Highness valued the key role played by the Committee in reviving the national heritage within the framework of competitive competitions that attract Bahraini youth in all kinds of heritage, which provides opportunities for all segments of society to participate in the activities of the committee that contribute to the preservation of the national identity.





The closing ceremony also witnessed the distinguished participation of people of determination in a traditional paddling race, as part of the Committee’s initiatives, with the aim of involving the people of determination in heritage events.