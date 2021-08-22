HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates achievements of Bahrain Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs has received at his office, in the presence of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, Head of the Bahraini delegation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority, Bahraini athlete Kalkidan Gezahegne on the occasion of the latter’s silver medal accomplishment in the women’s 10000m race of the Tokyo Olympics.

The event was attended by Dr Abdulrahman Askar, CEO of the General Sports Authority, Mr Mohammed Al Nisf, Secretary-General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, Mr Mohammed Abdulatif bin Jalal, President of the Bahrain Athletics Association.

Commenting on this, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa affirmed that the silver medal was achieved thanks to the sponsorship extended to sports from HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, stating that it represents the clear translation of His Majesty’s directives to bolster Bahrain’s position in the sports field internationally.

Furthermore, HH Shaikh Nasser praised the interest of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Prime Minister in the sports area, stating that this has been crucial in Bahrain’s achievement.

Moreover, HH Shaikh Nasser applauded the efforts being exerted by HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa towards following up to all the details ahead of Bahrain’s participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, underscoring that the achievement reflects HH Shaikh Khalid’s great administrative and technical works. Besides, HH Shaikh Nasser praised the efforts of the Bahrain Athletics Association under the presidency of Mohammed Abdulatif bin Jalal.

From her side, Kalkidan thanked HH Shaikh Nasser for the reception, stating that it’s a source of pride and motivation to double the efforts towards implementing the His Highness’ strategies.