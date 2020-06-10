HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports has congratulated 2020 graduate students enrolled in public and private schools in Bahrain.

In his address, HH Shaikh Nasser hailed their accomplishments and valued the efforts they exerted in their schooling journey.

“Allow me to congratulate each one of you today for your endless devotion, efforts and determination to continue your education in these challenging circumstances,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

“You have proved that nothing is impossible, despite any challenges that may rise in any condition. These are the features we constantly aspire to see in the Bahraini youth.

“I am honoured to share your achievement with you today. An achievement that came as a result of long years of studying and dedication through the central virtual classes and other non-traditional methods of education, which have been declared by the Kingdom of Bahrain and gratefully implemented by the Ministry of Education.

“Today, we are experiencing exceptional challenges and transitions in professional and scientific lives. This remote graduation is a replacement to a traditional graduation ceremony, which everyone looks forward to since the first day of school.

“All the work, efforts and devotion you have showed in the ongoing conditions, prove today that you have successfully defied this challenge by not quitting your education and committing to fulfil all your duties. This demonstrates your persistence and determination, and is a proof that you are all worthy of this graduation.

“This moment is the endpoint of a journey that has been filled with challenges and achievements, and it is a start point for a new journey and a crucial transitional step to accomplish your dreams and aspirations. This is the point where you decide what suits your skills best, so you can join Team Bahrain in the future and become an epitome of the ambitious Bahraini youth and its enthusiastic march towards success.

“Personally, with every finish line I successfully cross, I begin gearing up for the next race. That is because my race is always by challenging myself first, and every stage of achievements that I accomplish helps me in setting the path for my next achievement.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of your graduation, and I congratulate every parent who assisted you and were your encouragement and motivation.

“Just as importantly, I would like to express thanks and appreciation to all those working in the educational field for their efforts and hard work, wishing all the best and success for everyone following the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

My best regards and warmest wishes.”