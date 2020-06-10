Wednesday, June 10, 2020
HH Shaikh Nasser Congratulates Bahrain 2020 Graduates

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports has congratulated 2020 graduate students enrolled in public and private schools in Bahrain.

In his address, HH Shaikh Nasser hailed their accomplishments and valued the efforts they exerted in their schooling journey.

“Allow me to congratulate each one of you today for your endless devotion, efforts and determination to continue your education in these challenging circumstances,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

“You have proved that nothing is impossible, despite any challenges that may rise in any condition. These are the features we constantly aspire to see in the Bahraini youth.

“I am honoured to share your achievement with you today. An achievement that came as a result of long years of studying and dedication through the central virtual classes and other non-traditional methods of education, which have been declared by the Kingdom of Bahrain and gratefully implemented by the Ministry of Education.

“Today, we are experiencing exceptional challenges and transitions in professional and scientific lives. This remote graduation is a replacement to a traditional graduation ceremony, which everyone looks forward to since the first day of school.

“All the work, efforts and devotion you have showed in the ongoing conditions, prove today that you have successfully defied this challenge by not quitting your education and committing to fulfil all your duties. This demonstrates your persistence and determination, and is a proof that you are all worthy of this graduation.

“This moment is the endpoint of a journey that has been filled with challenges and achievements, and it is a start point for a new journey and a crucial transitional step to accomplish your dreams and aspirations. This is the point where you decide what suits your skills best, so you can join Team Bahrain in the future and become an epitome of the ambitious Bahraini youth and its enthusiastic march towards success.

“Personally, with every finish line I successfully cross, I begin gearing up for the next race. That is because my race is always by challenging myself first, and every stage of achievements that I accomplish helps me in setting the path for my next achievement.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of your graduation, and I congratulate every parent who assisted you and were your encouragement and motivation.

“Just as importantly, I would like to express thanks and appreciation to all those working in the educational field for their efforts and hard work, wishing all the best and success for everyone following the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

My best regards and warmest wishes.”

Previous articleMajid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom

With the aim to boost the Kingdom’s aquaculture, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has developed a Fish Farm at its Calciner and Marine Plant in...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCE President Confirms Bahrain’s Commitment for Environment Protection

HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has stressed...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Optional home self-Isolation for asymptomatic active COVID-19 cases

Following the directives of the Government Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme...
Read more

MOST READ

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Named Among 50 Most Influential Figures in Cycling Sport

Sports This Week
Cycling News, one of the world's most renown websites specialised in covering cycling news, has named HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Sponsors “Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship”

Batelco recently signed with Bahrain Motor Federation (BMF) to host the Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship, with the first round having kicked off on...
Inside Bahrain

SCE President Confirms Bahrain’s Commitment for Environment Protection

HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has stressed...
Uncategorized

Emirates to start Bahrain flights on June 15

Emirates will offer flights for passengers to Bahrain starting June 15, the company has announced. The move comes following the UAE Federal Government's announcement to...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Save Enough for Your Old Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

A couple of months back, I read a pitiable story of an old Indian businessman in the newspaper. Once he had been a billionaire...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
PR This Week

BACA continues to share cultural action with the public and launches “Table & Chair” competition for Artists and Designers

Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities has recently launched “Table & Chair” Design Competition, as part of its continuous efforts to get the public...
iGA

Stay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!

Although Coronavirus precautionary measures are easing, it’s still important to be responsible and choose the safer option whenever possible. Patients in need of prescription...
Inside Bahrain

Capital Governor patronises distribution of 3,000 food baskets to needy families

Capital Governor, Hisham bin Abdulrahman, has followed up on the distribution of 3,000 food baskets, within the “Your Food at Your Home” initiative launched...
PR This Week

1st Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference In The Region Addressing Impact Of AI on the Pandemic

The first Artificial Intelligence virtual conference in the region is to be held in Bahrain later this month, addressing the very topical subject, ‘AI...
Management Principles

Enabling Efficient Ambience for Remote Working by Dr. Jassim Haji

While the response to the coronavirus grows, and more private and public sectors are having to shutter their public operations and avoid large groups...
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Trends at your Doorstep

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your...

Batelco NSSA MoU

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

#WeWillMeet

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

Ministry of Health Precautions COVID-19

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary...