HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic made in-person ceremonies impossible.

What made the ceremony truly special was the speech by the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport (SCYS) His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa,

“It is a great honor to share with you today the celebration of your accomplishments after years full of hard work and study,” HH Shaikh Nasser said. “These years are only the end of a journey full of challenges and accomplishments and the beginning of a new phase, an important transitional step for the future academic stage.”

He stressed the importance of adaptability and flexibility, especially in the face of challenges.

“This remote graduation is an alternative at the present time to the conventional one to celebrate and record our achievements. As individuals and human beings, we have been created in this life to be flexible and able to continuously adapt to what is around us in order to achieve the goals we want,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

Salim Salu, Class of 2020 President, said that despite constant setbacks no homecoming, prom, or senior dinner, sports and trips cancelled- the students “still managed to persevere and are now ready to go out into the world and face new challenges.”

“Regardless of what the future holds for us, we are positive that all of us will be successful in our endeavors,” he said.

The class of 2020 is comprised of 63 students, 31 young women and 32 young men – hailing from 16 different nations around the world – Bahrain, the United States, Malaysia, Korea, South Africa, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Canada, China, Algeria, Australia, Moldova, Ireland, India, and Nigeria. An astounding 45 percent of this year’s graduating class live as dorm students during the week and travel back to Saudi Arabia on the weekends.

“This year’s class has many academic distinctions as well. Eleven of our seniors are earning DoDEA’s Honors Diploma while thirteen of our seniors are receiving the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.” Meg Herrera, Bahrain School Graduation Sponsor, said.

“Four seniors plan to enlist in the military, while 55 students plan to attend a two or four-year university in multiple countries around the globe. The remaining four students will take a gap year to travel, pursue sporting careers, or work.”