Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Shaikh Nasser Serbia

HH Shaikh Nasser conveys HM King’s greetings to Serbian President

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa  conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

He stressed Bahrain’s keenness on developing bilateral relations and promoting joint cooperation with the Republic of Serbia.

He underlined HM the King’s interest in building strong relations with the friendly republic of Serbia, looking forward to strengthening ties across all fields.

He highlighted the efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to consolidate joint ties across all fields.

He praised the positive results of the visit which was paid by President  Vučić to the Kingdom of Bahrain, during which he held talks with HM the King on bolstering political economic, trade, youth and sports cooperation.

The Serbian President and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed issues of common interest and ways of further consolidating them, in addition to regional and international developments.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa met the Serbian media and and praised fruitful cooperation between both countries across all fields.

President Vučić stressed his country’s keen interest in developing bilateral relations, praising the warm welcome during his recent visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He praised his fruitful talks with HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, adding that HH shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s visit embodies the two countries’ solid relations and aspirations to futhern strengthen relations.

