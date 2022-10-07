HH Shaikh Nasser gets a Hero’s Welcome

- Advertisement -

HM the King’s Personal Representative, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, welcomed HM the King’s Personal Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Captain of the Royal Endurance Team, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, upon arrival at the Al-Sakhir Airbase today.

- Advertisement -

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in addition to a number of senior officials and ministers, were also present.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad welcomed HH Shaikh Nasser on his return, renewing his congratulations to him following the success of the Royal Endurance Team, under HH’s captaincy, in winning the title of the FEI World Endurance Championship for eight-year-old horses in Spain, outclassing 57 elite riders representing 20 countries in the 120km race.

HM the King’s Personal Representative commended HH Shaikh Nasser’s achievement, wishing him continued success in bringing about more accomplishments for Bahraini sports, which enjoys the great support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the constant follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad stressed that the great victory reflects the high level and distinguished performance of the Bahraini endurance sport, noting that it adds to HH Shaikh Nasser’s rich record of successes, becoming a role model for Bahraini athletes.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad added that HH Shaikh Nasser contributed to supporting and motivating Bahraini youth through integrated initiatives and programmes, supported by HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.