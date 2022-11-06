HH Shaikh Nasser hails Al-Azhar Grand Imam’s role in promoting Islamic values

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa met Al-Azhar Grand Imam, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb. Present were HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad’s sons – Their Heignesses Shaikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Shaikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Shaikh Hemdan bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed and Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al Sayyed also attended. HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad hailed Grand Imam Dr. El-Tayeb’s efforts to promote Islam and foster its tolerant values and teachings, stressing the high standing of Al-Azhar as a scientific and religious beacon that spreads the values of Islam, moderation, tolerance and love worldwide. He highlighted Bahrain’s longstanding status as the land of Islam, tolerance and coexistence among all sects, noting the The Kingdom has become, thanks to the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, an oasis of peace, security and tolerance.
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad and Al Azhar Grand Imam Dr. El-Tayeb have also met a number of Bahraini youth.