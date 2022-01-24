HH Shaikh Nasser highlights royal support for Bahraini youth

Listen to this article now

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, said that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has always asserted that Bahrain is rich with its youth and citizens, noting that Bahrain’s reliance on youth and confidence in their capabilities will pay off in various fields.

HH Shaikh Nasser was speaking while patronising the closing ceremony of the first edition of the “Lamae” (Bright) Programme, organised by the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry, in collaboration with the Institute of Public Administration (BIPA).

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al-Moayyad, BIPA Director-General, Dr. Raed Mohammed bin Shams, and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Jean-Christophe Durand, were present.







HH Shaikh Nasser said: "In order to implement the royal vision in the field of youth care and empowerment, we have directed the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs to launch the first version of the 'Lamea' programme, which focuses clearly on discovering, refining and highlighting Bahraini youth talents in various fields. It emphasises that the Bahrain youth is capable of creativity and their metal is gold."







HH Shaikh Nasser wished the participants who haven’t qualified for the final stage of the programme every success in the future, noting that their participation is fruitful and that they should invest in the expertise they have acquired.

HH lauded the solid cooperation between the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry, NBB and BIPA in implementing the programme aimed at empowering Bahraini youth.

HH Shaikh Nasser honoured the winners of the first edition, including Saida Al-Jowdar, Rawan Tawfiqi and Fatima Al-Bastaki.




