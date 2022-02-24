HH Shaikh Nasser lauds Biban TV show for offering opportunities to Bahraini entrepreneurs

Listen to this article now

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has affirmed that supporting youth projects embodies the vision of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to focus on youth talents and promising entrepreneurs.

HH Shaikh Nasser also highlighted the tremendous support accorded by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the fulfillment of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.





He was speaking after attending the taping of the fourth and last episode of “Biban” (The Doors, in Arabic) reality TV show prepared by the Hope Ventures that offers Bahraini growth stage entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their business ideas to a panel of investors.

The vision of Hope Ventures is compatible with the royal vision of HM the King to support the innovations and talents of young people in various fields, HH Shaikh Nasser said.

Since its launch, the show has brought forth several distinguished projects, starting with technological projects, then projects in the food and beverage sector in the second episode, and the sports sector projects in the third episode, he added.

HH Shaikh Nasser said that it was with great delight that he followed the episode about the industrial projects, particularly in light of the importance of the industrial sector in the Kingdom’s economic vision.

He stressed that "Boban" has offered great opportunities to promising entrepreneurs who worked very hard for a chance to present their ideas to an panel of business people and investors.





HH Shaikh Nasser said that “Hope Ventures” has an important role in supporting the participants and providing them with a platform to present their ideas to well-established investors and avail of great opportunities.

HH Shaikh Nasser met with the team involved in the show and the participants and lauded their outstanding efforts.

Each of the four episodes focused on a business sector and allowed three entrepreneurs to present their projects to potential investors.

The ventures were selected out of 200 applications based on their revenues and readiness for investment and for expansion in markets beyond Bahrain.

The show presented “a transparent investment approach as investors discussed and challenged the business opportunities, while making an investment decision in real time.