HH Shaikh Nasser meets with his teachers from IKNS

Simultaneously with the beginning of the new Academic year 2021/2022, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs has received several academic staff members of Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) who taught His Highness during his school journey at this prestigious educational organisation.

Commenting on this, HH Shaikh Khalid underlined that the support and sponsorship of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain to education in Bahrain have opened wide horizons for the scientific field which is being developed based on a specific approach, stating that this has contributed to forming the capabilities of Bahrain’s youth and upgrading them at all levels.

Moreover, His Highness praised HM the King’s enlightened thinking which is considered the beacon that the Kingdom follows for a bright future, lauding, at the same time, the interest of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Prime Minister in supporting the educational movement.

“Today we recall the great memories of our school journey at Ibn Khuldoon National School. I am very happy to be able to meet some of my teachers who taught me. They are credited with the level we have reached,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

Furthermore, HH Shaikh Nasser shared a post on his personal Instagram account with the proverb: “Stand up for the teacher and glorify him…He could have been a messenger,”

Meanwhile, HH Shaikh Nasser praised the integral role of IKNS in developing the Bahraini youth and their potentials, stressing the importance of the school’s keenness to embrace the students and upgrade their abilities.

Additionally, he described the school's curriculum as modern and advanced as well as innovative that confirms the long-term vision of the organisation. Finally, he wished the school and its faculty members the best of luck in their endeavors.







From their side, the academic staff members of the school expressed utmost appreciation to His Highness for his continued support and backing to the educational movement in the Kingdom of Bahrain, terming His Highness as an inspiring personality for the students.