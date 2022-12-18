HH Shaikh Nasser patronises Commemoration Day at Royal Guard

- Advertisement -

Under the patronage of National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, Major-General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a ceremony was held to commemorate the Commemoration Day at the Royal Guard in Bahrain Defence Force.

Royal Guard’s Special Force Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, attended the ceremony.

Following the recitation of some Holy Quran verses, one shot was fired for a minute of silence. A second shot was fired to announce the end of the silent tribute.

A musical band played the Last Melody and the religious guide offered the prayer of the martyr. Then, HH Shaikh Nasser and HH Shaikh Khalid watered the palm tree, which symbolises eternal life.

After that, HH Shaikh Nasser offered a salute of reverence, loyalty and pride to Bahrain’s late servicemen who had died in the fields of honour, affirming that their names and sacrifices are a source of pride for everyone, and will always be remembered by Bahrainis.

HH Shaikh Nasser said that the Commemoration Day is a national occasion launched by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to pay tribute to the late serviceman, noting that it is an opportunity to draw inspiration from their loyalty to the leadership and the nation, as well as sacrifices and patriotism.

He asserted that the kingdom will never forget those who lost their lives while defending the homeland, noting that the occasion confirms Bahrain’s constant readiness to make sacrifices for the sake of its principles and stances in support of its citizens and brothers from the GCC, as well as Arab and Islamic nations during times of crises.

HH Shaikh Nasser added that the Commemoration Day is associated with a white Razji flower and a green palm frond.

The floral pin is steeped in significance. The white Razji flower and the green palm frond honour the heroes who have sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. It commemorates their selfless sense of sacrifice.