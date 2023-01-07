HH Shaikh Nasser praises success of ‘Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa Endurance Championship’

- Advertisement -

The Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa Endurance Championship, organized by the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (Breef), was held at the Bahrain International Endurance Village today.

- Advertisement -

Attended by HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport (SCYS) Chairman and Breef Honorary President, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the event was held under the patronage of SCYS First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

A great number of stables and jockeys participated in the championship which featured local and international 160-km, 120-km and 100-km races, in addition to qualifying races.

HH Shaikh Nasser was keen to follow all stages of the races, during which he gave directives to riders.

HH Shaikh Nasser asserted that the championship has always been an important event in which jockeys compete and perform well, adding that it provides a platform to discover youth talents who will be able to represent the kingdom at various external endurance gatherings.

He indicated that this year’s championship had been successful, given the high level of the participants, confirming the distinguished status reached by the endurance sport in Bahrain.

HH Shaikh Nasser commended the efforts exerted by Breef to provide all kinds of support for stables and jockeys, as well as put in place perfect conditions for the success of the championship.

He added that the outstanding performance of jockeys during the championship will motivate them in the upcoming local and external events, particularly HM the King’s Cup, wishing all jockeys and stables further success.

HH Shaikh Nasser attended all stages of the championship, along with his sons, HH Shaikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Khalifa, HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Khalifa and HH Shaikh Hamdan bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Khalifa.