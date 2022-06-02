HH Shaikh Nasser praises youth initiatives

Listen to this article now

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa hailed the role of Bahraini youth in supporting humanitarian initiatives.

He praised the efforts of “Nasser Al Bina’a” Team at Ibn Khuldoon National School, to restore many houses, supported by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF).

HH Shaikh Nasser spoke with secondary students about supporting humanitarian initiatives and urged “Nasser Al Bina’a” Team to set up a strategy to further develop their initiatives.

He stressed support to youth initiatives,which contribute to strengthening social cohesion and bringing joy to needy families.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad was received by Ibn Khuldoon National School President Dr. Kamal Abdel-Nour, teaching and administrative staff and students.

Amer Marouf recited a poem paying tribute to His Majesty the King,HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and to HH Shaikh Nasser,who represents a role model for students.

Dr. Abdel-Nour highlighted the school’s role in supporting students’ initiatives. He gave an overview about “Ibn Khuldoon,History and Mission”,a documentary made by a group of students enrolled at “Tawasul Club” under the supervision of their teacher Amer Maarouf.

The documentary film sheds light on the school’s achievements t since its establishment, in addition to interviews with founders, administrative staff, teachers and a group of graduates.

HH Shaikh Nasser listened to students who shared their ideas and asked their questions about humanitarian charitable work and how to develop it in Bahrain and abroad, wishing them success.