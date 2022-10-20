HH Shaikh Nasser ranks 4th globally, 1st at GCC level in FEI endurance ranking

- Advertisement -

In a new achievement made by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Captain of the Royal Endurance Team, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) announced its newly-updated classification of riders in the equestrian sports, and His Highness has been ranked fourth internationally and first in the GCC, following his recent achievements at the European level.

HH Shaikh Nasser has recently triumphed in the World Endurance Championship in Šamorín, Slovakia, and the World Endurance Championship for eight-year-old horses in Spain, as well as the British Royal Windsor Festival and in Italy.





On this occasion, His Highness confirmed that this achievement reflects the care and support that equestrian sports enjoy from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



His Highness said: “These achievements followed collective efforts and a detailed plan that the Royal Endurance Team adopted since the commencement of the European season, where the team dominated the competitions in which it participated. There is no doubt that our distinguished work paid off, and today we reap the fruits of our endeavours. We will work on developing our plans to get even further successes.”





Elaborating further, HH Shaikh Nasser said: “We recall with pride the achievements made in the past championships, most notably the World Endurance Championship in Slovakia and the World Endurance Championship for eight-year-old horses in Spain, both of which played a key role in the new ranks,”



His Highness added: “These achievements confirm the high level of development the endurance sport in Bahrain has made. We are harvesting the results of our ambitious plan, which we have put together and executed in order to reach our main goals. This moment confirms the capability of the Royal Endurance Team.”





Furthermore, His Highness stressed that these successes give a great incentive for the Royal Endurance Team to continue exerting maximum efforts in all competitions.



It’s worth noting that the FEI periodically announces classifications for the riders in the endurance sport, based on their achievements and accomplishments. HH Shaikh Nasser’s advanced ranks came as a result of his victories in highly-anticipated world championships that featured elite riders.