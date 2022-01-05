HH Shaikh Nasser receives Health Minister, praises Sports Cardiology Congress success

Listen to this article now

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, received, in the presence of the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Minister of Health, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, and Head of the Department of Electrophysiology at the Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Cardiac Centre, and Chairman of “Sports Cardiology Congress”, Dr. Adel Khalifa Sultan.

HH Shaikh Nasser affirmed that the kingdom attaches great importance to athletes, through its programmes aimed at increasing its achievements in various sports, and, at the same time, it is keen to provide ideal conditions for all those who practice sports across all regions so as to achieve the ultimate goal of playing sports a daily lifestyle for all.

HH Shaikh Nasser indicated that holding the Sports Cardiology Congress, themed “Athletes’ Heart”, confirms the kingdom’s great interest in identifying the medical aspects related to the athlete’s heart, as part of its efforts to develop appropriate solutions for all sports methods and practices, as well as spread the culture of practicing correct sports, noting that the success of the conference was reflected in its activities and the participation of a group of doctors, academics and experts in this field.

HH Shaikh Nasser commended the efforts exerted by the Health Ministry, the Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Cardiac Centre and the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport to organise the conference, noting that awareness campaign which accompanied the event and the concerted efforts made by everyone have contributed to the success of the Sports Cardiology Congress in reaching important recommendations that would ensure the protection of athletes and all those who practice sports, through providing a secure and healthy environment for them.

During the meeting, HH Shaikh Nasser received the recommendations of the conference, affirming that they will be studied carefully.

The Minister of Health valued highly HH Shaikh Nasser’s patronage of the Sports Cardiology Congress, and contributions to its success in achieving its goals, noting that the recommendations will be the basis for promoting health awareness and ensuring a healthy environment for all those who practice sports.