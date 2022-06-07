HH Shaikh Nasser reiterates support to youth

Listen to this article now

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, received here today Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al-Moayed, who introduced to him senior leaders and distinguished youth at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) level for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

- Advertisement -

HH Shaikh Nasser affirmed the keenness of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and other GCC leaders to give youth the full opportunity to participate in the development process their countries are currently witnessing, making them essential elements in ensuring continued prosperity and security.

HH Shaikh Nasser indicated that the brotherly GCC countries are working as one team in order to take care of their youth and develop their capabilities and skills, out of their deep belief that they are the makers of the present and the future, and responsible for highlighting the civilisational image of the region’s countries.

HH said: “As we are honouring an elite of senior leaders and distinguished youth marking the GCC Youth Day, we are proud of the superb achievements attained by Bahraini citizens and youth at all levels, confirming that the metal of the kingdom’s youth is gold, and that their capabilities and skills have enabled them to compete with their counterparts in the GCC and other countries of the world.”

HH Shaikh Nasser expressed pride in the accomplishments of senior leaders and distinguished youth over the past years, stressing the need to continue increasing those achievements in order to raise the kingdom’s banners.

Then, young woman Mariam Faqihi, delivered a statement on behalf of the honourees.

She praised countries’ honouring of youth, the assets of their future, expressing pride in meeting and being honoured by HH Shaikh Nasser, “Youth’s Shaikh and their inspiring leader, who has set the best example as a young man whose ambitions have no limits.”

She asserted that GCC youth enjoy the unlimited and unconditional fatherly care of HM King Hamad and other GCC leaders, as well as the great care of HH Shaikh Nasser, who has proved that there is nothing called “impossible”.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad then honoured the distinguished persons in the field of youth work for 2021-2022, namely, Executive Director of INJAZ Bahrain Hana Sarwani, Director of the Muharraq Youth Empowerment Model Centre, Shaikha Butti, Acting Chief of the Continuous Learning Development Department, Faisal Al-Khayyat, the late Hassan Janahi, who launched marine environment initiatives, Head of Youth Centers’ Support Department, Hashim Al-Kooheji, President of the Sports for All Federation, Sameer Abdulqader, Head of the Cultural Activities Group Khalid Janahi, and Radio Bahrain presenter, Mariam Faqihi.

HH Shaikh Nasser also honoured the Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) Director-General Dr. Raed Mohammed bin Shams, the Chief Executive Officer of the General Sports Authority, Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, endocrinology, obesity and internal medicine Consultant, Dr. Khawla Ali, in addition to the producer and presenter of the “Ahl Al-khayl” programme, Huda Al-Khaldi.