HH Shaikh Nasser wins Slovakia Endurance Championship

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Khalifa, triumphed in the Slovakia Endurance Championship.

- Advertisement -





Riding his horse Lola de Jalima, HH Shaikh Nasser, Royal Endurance Team captain, won the 120-kilometre race, clocking 5 hours, 48 minutes and 59 seconds.







This is second victory in twenty-four hours for HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who triumphed yesterday in the World Endurance Championship in Šamorín, Slovakia, winning the 160-kilometre race.





HH Shaikh Nasser extended congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, noting the steady strides achieved by Bahrain endurance which confirmed its edge in the European competitions.





He stressed the importance of these achievements which give the team an incentive to continue to provide the best levels during the next stage, especially as the Royal Team gears up for the World Championship, in which it will strive to achieve the best results.







“We have achieved our goals in this championship through the 120 and 160 km races, where we reaped the fruits of the plan set by the team”, he said, stressing readiness for the upcoming World Cup.



He said that Slovakia International Championship has revealed the capabilities of the Royal Team and the jockeys and horses’ high potential in order to continue gaining experience ahead of the next world championship





HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa praised the performance of the Royal Endurance Team riders Salman Isa, Manal Fakhrawi and Mohammed Al-Hashemi who finished second, third and fourth respectively.



Royal Team jockey Nasser Al Qahtani withdrew from the race after his horse suffered an injury at the end of the first phase.



The winners of the race were crowned at the end of the contest during a ceremony held by the organizing committee.