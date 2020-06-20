HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa posted viral photos which show him and his sons as they were horse riding along with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

“My cherished dream has come true. HM the King is horse riding with me and my sons altogether”, he said, commenting on the photos, which went viral on social media websites.

“I have always longed to go horse riding along with HM the King and my sons. That long cherished dream has now come true”, he added, extending deepest thanks and appreciation to HM the King.