HH Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa Reviews MKF Affiliate Projects with Top Academic Leaders

HH Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF), recently received Professor Abdulla Al Hawaj, Founding President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ahlia University, and Professor Mansoor Alaali, President of Ahlia University, at the Foundation’s headquarters, in the presence of several MKF affiliates. The meeting reflects HH’s ongoing commitment to supporting youth development and strengthening partnerships with universities and academic institutions.

During the meeting, Professor Mansoor Alaali presented HH with a copy of his book, “Artificial Minds & Digital Souls,” which explores artificial intelligence and its evolving impact on human civilisation in an era of rapid technological change. The publication contributes to ongoing dialogue around innovation and the role of emerging technologies in shaping the future.

HH also reviewed a number of initiatives and projects developed by Foundation affiliates. Yaqub Bukamal, a Rayaat Scholarship Program student, presented an artwork titled “The Bahraini Pearl,” which highlights the historical and symbolic legacy of pearl diving and how it has impacted Bahrain’s national identity. The piece sheds light on the contrast between the pearl’s material value as a traditional source of livelihood and its deeper emotional significance as a symbol of heritage, belonging, and collective memory.

In addition, Rashid Al Subaie, a participant in the Foundation’s youth programmes, presented his graduation project, “Medical Assistant,” an intelligent robotic system designed to support hospital patients under physician supervision. The robot monitors vital signs and temperature, and includes a built-in compartment for medication delivery, helping improve care efficiency and support medical teams in their daily work.

On the occasion, HH Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa expressed her pride in the Foundation’s affiliates and their achievements across academic and creative fields, praising their ambition, innovation, and initiative. She also highlighted the value of the Foundation’s partnerships with universities and academic institutions, noting that collaboration between non-profit organisations and the academic sector plays an essential role in preparing young people for their future careers and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s national development.