HH Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa Extends Congratulations on Bahrain’s Win “Best Company of the Year 2021 for High Schools”

Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, extended her congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, H.H Sh. Nasser

Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs on the distinguished participation and success of INJAZ Bahrain in the 15th edition of the regional Young Entrepreneurship Competition2021 which was organized by INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide and the world’s largest non-profit business education organization. The annual competition witnessed two student teams representing the Kingdom of Bahrain win three coveted awards including the prestigious Company of the Year 2021 award in the HighSchool track.

HH Sheikha Hessa praised the efforts exerted by students from Naseem International School and the Royal University for Women and stressed that this new success adds to the series of achievements made by Bahrain, cementing its

position as a leading hub for young entrepreneurs to showcase their pioneering ideas and strategic initiatives, contributing to the economic growth of the Kingdom in line with vision 2030.



Her Highness also extended congratulations on this great achievement towards the people of the Kingdom Bahrain, its Government and Leadership, wishing the Kingdom more successes to come.