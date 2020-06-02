Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town virtually

HH Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town; meets citizens virtually

Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, today paid a field visit to Khalifa Town, in the presence of Deputy Governor, Brigadier Isa Thamer Al-Dossari, officers and officials.

HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali met a number of Khalifa Town citizens virtually, and was informed about their remarks, suggestions and needs in the security, social and service fields.

In the security field, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali stressed the Southern Governorate’s keenness on fruitful coordination and cooperation with the security authorities at the Interior Ministry, such as the Southern Governorate’s Police Directorate, to meet all the local needs.

The Southern governor stressed his constant follow-up on services issues, regarding the completion of public facilities and the provision of basic services, noting that the Khalifa Town includes many mega projects that reflect its future development dimension at all levels.

The citizens expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa for his constant interest in contacting them in order to be informed about their needs and refer them to the competent authorities, lauding the pioneering development projects implemented at Khalifa Town.

Concluding the visit, the Southern governor toured Khalifa Town and was informed about the lamp posts that have been installed recently, in cooperation between the Southern Governorate, the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning and the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA).

Previous articleBahrain will overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully says SCH President

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Bahrain will overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully says SCH President

President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Head of the National Medical Team...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has announced the success of its "100 Laptops" initiative after it contributed to providing 162 laptops for students, exceeding its initial...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken proactive steps to deal with...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

RHF and iGA Launch Registration Service for those entitled for support from the “Feena Khair” Campaign via Bahrain.bh

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected all of us in different ways, some more severely than others. To help the Bahraini Community  overcome...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Minister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has said that the World No Tobacco Day provides an opportunity for Bahrain to promote social awareness on...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s Visionary Implementation of Robots to Combat COVID-19

As a visionary step, Bahrain has introduced robots for the assistance of COVID-19 patients. H.E Fatima A.Wahid Al Ahmed Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and...
Read more

MOST READ

Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19

PR This Week
The Board of Directors of Bahrain India Society participated in the combat against the coronavirus. Under the eminent  leadership of His Majesty the King, His...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

RHF and iGA Launch Registration Service for those entitled for support from the “Feena Khair” Campaign via Bahrain.bh

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected all of us in different ways, some more severely than others. To help the Bahraini Community  overcome...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain will overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully says SCH President

President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Head of the National Medical Team...
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has announced the success of its "100 Laptops" initiative after it contributed to providing 162 laptops for students, exceeding its initial...
Spotlight

Bahrain’s Representation at World Health Organisation, Interview with Dr. Muhammad Shaban

Dr. Muhammad Shaban, Head of Health programs & Policies of the Supreme Council of health and member of the national team to address the...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Minister stresses compliance to precautionary measures

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Khalifa stressed the necessity of performing the Friday prayers in accordance with the mandatory...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

INJAZ Bahrain has recently launched a series of programs online, in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Bahrain. The online programs,...
PR This Week

Babasons Replaces their Fleet with New Maxus V80 Vehicles

Motorcity, the exclusive distributor of Maxus vehicles in Bahrain has delivered a fleet of five Maxus V80 vehicles to Babasons, a leading supermarket chain...
PR This Week

Gulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in May

In response to national COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully imported 82 tons of medical...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Work More, Talk Less by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I was a novice when I stepped into the business field. Until then I had had no background or experience of running a shop....
PR This Week

‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’

Reaffirming on its unwavering support to charitable centers and initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahraini, and out of its keenness to share the joy...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s Visionary Implementation of Robots to Combat COVID-19

As a visionary step, Bahrain has introduced robots for the assistance of COVID-19 patients. H.E Fatima A.Wahid Al Ahmed Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and...
Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry launches electronic employment service

The Labour and Social Development Ministry has announced the launch of the electronic employment procedures as of Monday, noting that job-seekers are now provided...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken proactive steps to deal with...
Inside Bahrain

Information Minister hails HH Shaikh Nasser’s support to the media

Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
SCH president: Bahrain combats pandemic successfully

Bahrain will overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully says SCH President

Work more, Talk less

Work More, Talk Less by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia "100 Laptops" Initiative

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

HRH Premier support National Cadres

HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres