HH Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town; meets citizens virtually

Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, today paid a field visit to Khalifa Town, in the presence of Deputy Governor, Brigadier Isa Thamer Al-Dossari, officers and officials.

HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali met a number of Khalifa Town citizens virtually, and was informed about their remarks, suggestions and needs in the security, social and service fields.

In the security field, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali stressed the Southern Governorate’s keenness on fruitful coordination and cooperation with the security authorities at the Interior Ministry, such as the Southern Governorate’s Police Directorate, to meet all the local needs.

The Southern governor stressed his constant follow-up on services issues, regarding the completion of public facilities and the provision of basic services, noting that the Khalifa Town includes many mega projects that reflect its future development dimension at all levels.

The citizens expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa for his constant interest in contacting them in order to be informed about their needs and refer them to the competent authorities, lauding the pioneering development projects implemented at Khalifa Town.

Concluding the visit, the Southern governor toured Khalifa Town and was informed about the lamp posts that have been installed recently, in cooperation between the Southern Governorate, the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning and the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA).