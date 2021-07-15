HH Wins Spain Endurance Championship in Record Time; Shaikh Nasser Makes History with Outstanding Performance

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, has made history in Spain after winning the 120km race of the Spain International Endurance Championship with a new time record as the Royal Endurance team swept all the podium places.





- Advertisement -

This achievement adds to accomplishments made by the Bahrainis who also won the 160km race. Othman Al Awadhi came second in the 120km race, while his teammate Mohammed Abdulhameed Al Hashemi was third.

HH Shaikh Nasser managed to fend off competitions from Spanish and Uruguayan jockeys en route to winning the event. On this occasion, His Highness hailed the utmost sponsorship provided to sports by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, praising, at the same time, the interest of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa which has contributed to enabling the Royal Endurance team achieves top honours.









“We had a specific plan prepared for this competition. It was well-studied and this has allowed the team to dominate the competitions. It was a bold plan,” HH Shaikh Nasser said. “We are very happy with this well-earned victory. The team is back to dominate European competitions, especially in Spain, where it always witnesses fierce competitions with the presence of world-class jockeys,” he added.

His Highness also applauded Othman Al Awadhi’s second-place finish and Mohammed Al Hashemi’s third-place finish. He also praised Isa Al Sendi for winning the 100km race.

It’s worth noting that His Highness set a new record in the event after clocking in six hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds, one second ahead of Othman Al Awadhi, and two seconds ahead of Mohammed Al Hashemi.

Meanwhile, Isa Al Sendi completed the race in 5 hours, 9 minutes and 11 seconds.









HE Congratulates HH on the Victory of Fawaz bin Mohammed. Attends the Race and Congratulates Nasser bin Hamad

HE Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s non-resident Ambassador to Spain attended the race to support HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

HH Shaikh Nasser met with HE Shaikh Fawaz on the sidelines of the race, before following its stages to support His Highness.

On this occasion, His Excellency hailed HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, stating that the Royal Endurance team has become a milestone in making accomplishments for Bahrain in the sports field.

He stated that the Royal Endurance team’s accomplishments are clear proof of the successful leadership of HH Shaikh Nasser.













