High-level Bahraini delegation attends UK’s Farnborough International Airshow

A high-level Bahraini delegation, led by Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, attended the Farnborough International Airshow, held in Farnborough on July 18-21.

The participation in the world event is within the framework of the efforts exerted by the work team of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS), in line with the directives of HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of BIAS Supreme Organising Committee, His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to highlight BIAS at the international level and attract mega world aviation companies and international partners to take part in it.

The sixth edition of BIAS, set to be held at the Al-Sakhir Airbase on November 9-11, 2022, will coincide with its 10th anniversary.

Commenting, Transportation Minister said that the kingdom’s participation in the Farnborough International Airshow follows the outstanding success of BIAS 2018, in which more than 187 companies and 120 civilian and military delegations took part.

It is also part of the work team’s efforts to attract a large number of international companies to participate in BIAS 2022, he added.

The minister indicated that BIAS is the largest aviation event in the Kingdom, and is part of its integrated strategy to develop the aviation sector and attract investments, adding that it contributes to promoting Bahrain’s status as a stimulating destination for pioneering businesses, as well as creating new job opportunities for Bahrainis and honing their skills through their interaction with the participating companies.

During the Farnborough International Airshow, opened by UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the minister held meetings with the companies that had confirmed their participation in BIAS 2022, and discussed with them issues of mutual concern.

The minister held meetings with senior officials of Air Bus, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, Thales, CFM, Gulf Stream and Bell Helicopters, in addition to the CEO of Farnborough International Limited, the organisers of the Airshow.

He also held meetings with many countries’ delegations, including the Saudi, led by Transport and Logistic Services Minister, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, with whom he discussed ways to enhance the role of the aviation sector in the two brotherly countries.

He also met the Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), Ahmed Al-Ohali, in the presence of the CEO of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), Khalid Abu Al-Waleed.

The minister also held a meeting with a US delegation comprising representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) and Kallman Worldwide company, which will participate in BIAS 2022.

During their UK visit, the Bahraini delegation also participated in the Royal International Air Tattoo, organised by the British Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises (RAFCTE).

During the event, the UK Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (Red Arrows), one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams, announced its participation in the Bahrain International Airshow for the first time.

It is worth noting that chalet sales of BIAS 2022 have soared following the gradual recovery of the aviation industry since the beginning of this year.

Nearly 130 military and civil aircraft will participate in the forthcoming BIAS 2022, in which a host of events, forums and meetings with senior officials of aviation companies will be held.