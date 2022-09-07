High-Level Maldivian Delegation Visits Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT)

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) received a delegation from the Republic of Maldives, headed by H. E. Mr Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Maldives, H. E. Mrs. Aminath Shauna, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology of the Republic of Maldives, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Khaleel, Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to a number of distinguished members from the Republic of Maldives. The delegation was received by a team from the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) alongside officials from the Ministry of Finance and National Economy at the DANAT headquarters.



The visit commenced with an introductory presentation on DANAT and the National Plan to Revive the Pearling Industry in Bahrain, followed by a tour of the Institute’s laboratory, where the delegation learned about the pearl testing process and and advanced technology used. The delegation was also able to view the distinctive samples of pearls and gemstones available at DANAT’s Gemstone Library, which is the largest of its kind regionally.

Commenting on the visit, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of The Bahrain Institute for Pearls & Gemstones (DANAT), said: “We are pleased to receive the prestigious Maldivian delegation at our premises. We certainly believe that this opportunity will open doors for a fruitful partnership between the Republic of Maldives and the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

“We at DANAT continuously strive to strengthen the Kingdom’s presence at a regional and international level by highlighting our capabilities in the field, and reintroducing the Bahraini pearling heritage, which spans over four thousand years. We look forward to actively contributing to the framework of the National Plan to Revive the Pearl Sector in Bahrain, as it constitues a vital field which contributes essentially to the commercial and economic prosperity of our national economy,” she added.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the possibility of future cooperation in the fields of research and marine environment, and reviewed strategies that ensure sustainability and optimal resource investment. The meeting served as a positive opportunity to exchange experiences between the two countries, build capacities and strengthen joint relations directed towards the development of the pearl and gemstone industry.

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) is the leading institute and laboratory in the world of pearl verification, providing several services including pearl and gemstone testing and certification, as well as training and awareness courses. DANAT serves as a window between global markets and local and international customers.