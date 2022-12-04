Higher Education Council is now on Tawasul

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s Higher Education Council (HEC) has joined the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul), working in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA). As a result, citizens and residents can easily submit enquiries, feedback, and suggestions related to the Council’s services through the Tawasul website www.bahrain.bh/Tawasul or the Tawasul App www.bahrain.bh/apps.



HEC is responsible for a wide range of administrative services such as course equivalency for private institution students, unified student filing, the granting of higher education numbers, enrollment, withdrawal and dismissal certifications, certifications of visiting students, research facilitation, approvals for postgraduate proposal registration, and attestations of academic qualifications issued by private higher education institutions.

The move, which is in line the Council’s digital transformation plan, will enable the public to submit any feedback and suggestion related to higher education initiatives and services.It is aligned with the Government’s directions towards open-door policy and to open effective channels of communication between citizens and government entities that aims at public services improvement.

Tawasul system was launched in 2014 and Tawasul mobile app was launched in 2016. Through Tawasul, citizens and residents can easily submit their feedback and suggestions anytime and from anywhere directly to any government entity. Additionally, they can reopen the case within 14 days from the entity’s reply and use the Fix2Go feature on Tawasul App to report any public default. To date, 53 entities are registered in Tawasul, including Higher Education Council.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via Bahrain.bh/Tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.