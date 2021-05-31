Higher Education Council Secretary General participates in conference on innovative learning

On behalf of Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Secretary General of the Higher Education Council and Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Education Board of Trustees, participated in “Innovative Learning and Teaching 2021: Lessons from COVID-19” conference which was held recently at the American University of Bahrain premises.

- Advertisement -

The conference was held under the patronage of the Education Minister, in the presence of academics and researchers, teachers, students and professionals from the educational sector.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Shaikha Rana expressed appreciation and gratitude for the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the patriotic efforts of the Executive Committee for combating coronavirus. She praised the unrelenting follow-up of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which permitted the higher education establishments in the Kingdom of Bahrain to continue providing knowledge for their students. She pointed out the universities’ keenness to change their educational services into distance learning platforms, like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. She stressed success of the second term of the academic year 2019-2020 and the academic year 2020-2021, pointing out ability to balance between the public health requirements and smooth continuity of education and research.

Dr. Shaikha Rana said the great success in the educational field reflects the kingdom’s pioneering status and ability to confront disasters and crises while committing to the health and safety of citizens and residents. She revealed that many countries in the world have opted for digital learning and chose “distance learning” as an alternative system for class attendance because of COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that the pandemic negatively affected the educational systems and begot many logistic challenges in the educational infrastructure.

The Higher Education Council Secretary General said the idea of “distance learning” is not new as some educational systems have made strenuous efforts to boost technological and technical reality in the educational process as an integral part of the national development projects. She added the pandemic has forced the local and international academic community to adopt innovative strategies and solutions, intensify the use of modern technologies and switch to the digital learning platforms. She note that “distance learning” has proved its success and importance despite some challenges.

Dr. Shaikha Rana praised the success of the American University of Bahrain to present a successful model in higher education in the Kingdom of Bahrain. She expressed sincere thanks to the university and all participants for organising the conference which provided a platform for academics and educationists to exchange visions and experiences.

The conference cast light on many issues like integrated learning and the Internet, artificial intelligence in education, the future of higher education, issues related to guaranteeing quality and accreditation, the electronic library…etc.