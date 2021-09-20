Higher Education Council Secretary-General receives outgoing Thai ambassador

Listen to this article now

Higher Education Council Secretary-General and Deputy Chairperson of its Board of Trustees Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa received the outgoing Ambassador of Thailand to Bahrain Thanis Na Songkhla.

The Secretary-General praised the distinguished relations between Bahrain and Thailand at various levels, including higher education and scientific research.

She expressed appreciation of the ambassador’s efforts in boosting bilateral cooperation, wishing him success in his future missions.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude for the support he received in the Kingdom, saying it contributed to the success of his diplomatic mission.

He wished Bahrain further progress and prosperity.