Highlighting achievements of Arab sports in International Competitions

A major conference spotlighting Arab sports opened in Bahrain under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President.
The opening ceremony which was held at Crowne Plaza conference hall was also attended by the Minister of Information Affairs Dr Ramzan bin Abdulla Alnoaimi, HM the King’s Advisor for Youth and Sports Affairs,Chairman of Bahrain Sports Pioneers Association, Saleh bin Isa bin Hindi Al Mannai and other officials.
HH Shaikh Khalid hailed the royal care accorded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the sectors of youth and sports, with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to turn Bahrain into an oasis of Arab events in line with the 2030 Bahrain Economic Vision.
He praised the role played by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs to turn Bahrain into a destination for major events.
He stressed the importance of the conference which aims to shed light on Arab sports achievements in international competitions, commended the efforts of Bahrain Sports Pioneers Association to hold the conference.