Hilton Bahrain Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Art Competition and Community Spirit

Hilton Bahrain has proudly celebrated its 3rd anniversary with an intimate and joyful gathering that highlighted the creativity and camaraderie of its guests.

The anniversary event featured a guest art competition, where in-house guests were invited to decorate colorful number “3” figurines in celebration of the milestone. Each artwork reflected the guests’ unique personalities, adding vibrant color and warmth to the occasion. The display of these figurines became the centerpiece of the celebration, symbolizing both the diversity and the strong community spirit that have been part of Hilton Bahrain’s journey since opening its doors.

Held in the hotel’s lobby, the gathering was attended by both loyal guests and the hotel’s leadership team. Attendees enjoyed delicious canapés and refreshments, culminating in the ceremonial cutting of a beautifully crafted birthday cake. Laughter, conversation, and heartfelt exchanges marked the evening, embodying the genuine connections that Hilton Bahrain strives to foster.

“Celebrating this milestone surrounded by our guests and team members was truly special,” said Tamer Farouk, General Manager of Hilton Bahrain. “Over the past three years, Hilton Bahrain has become more than just a place to stay—it has become a community where people connect, share experiences, and feel at home. Our anniversary is not only a chance to reflect on our achievements, but also to look forward to creating even more meaningful experiences together. This art competition captured the creativity and spirit of our guests, and seeing their joy and engagement reaffirmed why we do what we do every day. Our mission goes beyond hospitality, it’s about enriching lives, one stay and one interaction at a time.”

In keeping with its tradition of hosting unique and community-driven events, Hilton Bahrain also announced that the anniversary celebrations will continue with another special gathering: a pet community charity event in support of the Bahrain Animal Rescue Centre (BARC).

Scheduled for August 16, 2025, the event—organized in collaboration with Bed & Biscuits—will feature a pet costume competition, engaging activities for pets and owners, and a host of surprises designed to create an unforgettable experience for Bahrain’s animal lovers.

The event has an entry fee of BHD 5 net, with all proceeds donated directly to BARC to support their rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming programs for animals in need.

Hilton Bahrain’s 3rd anniversary celebrations reflect the hotel’s ongoing dedication to hospitality with heart—creating lasting memories for guests while supporting meaningful causes within the community.