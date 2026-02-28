Hilton Bahrain City Centre Welcomes Guests to Its First-Ever ‘Souq Ramadan’

This Ramadan, the newly opened Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences marks its first holy month with the launch of Souq Ramadan, a thoughtfully curated experience that blends tradition, hospitality, and contemporary elegance in the heart of the city.

Set within the hotel’s expansive lobby at The Collective Restaurant, Souq Ramadan offers a rich sensory journey inspired by the charm of traditional Arabian markets. Live cooking and artisan stations bring dishes to life before guests’ eyes, while the aromas of slow-cooked specialties, freshly baked breads, and fragrant spices fill the space. The ambiance is elevated by the soulful melodies of a live oud player, complemented by traditional Ramadan beverages, curated spice displays, elegant date towers, and cultural touches that invite connection in a setting that feels both lively and serene.

With seating for 121 guests, The Collective provides a vibrant yet intimate environment for Iftar and Ghabga, showcasing the richness of regional cuisine alongside international influences. Guests can break their fast with an extensive selection of traditional mezze, seasonal salads, slow-roasted specialties, and signature Ramadan dishes, including Ouzi, followed by an indulgent dessert spread inspired by classic Middle Eastern sweets and modern creations. Iftar is served from sunset at BHD 24 per person, while Ghabga is offered later in the evening at BHD 22 per person, with special group arrangements and early booking discounts of 10–15% available throughout the holy month.

Beyond dining, Souq Ramadan unfolds as a celebration of Bahraini craftsmanship and creativity through a curated selection of local vendors and artisans. Guests can explore handcrafted Bahraini pottery by Delmon Pottery, traditional woven baskets by Abu Helal of Cane Basket, contemporary textile artistry by Abu Essam of Weave, and the much-loved authentic Bahraini halwa by Sweet Showaiter. The experience is further enriched with coffee and chocolate art by Dyanna Alsheikh, intricate miniature dhow boat models handcrafted by Ali Mohammed Ali Al Bannai, Arabic calligraphy by Sayed Murthadha Alsakin, and traditional wood carving by Alhayki Art. A thoughtfully arranged spice display and date market complete the souq atmosphere, offering guests an immersive journey through Bahrain’s heritage, craftsmanship, and flavors.

For guests wishing to extend the celebration, Hilton Bahrain City Centre offers a Ramadan stay experience, where Iftar and Ghabga at Souq Ramadan are included as a complimentary part of the stay, paired with the comfort of elegant rooms and residences for a seamless and reflective Ramadan journey.

Commenting on the occasion, Hassan El Wahidi, General Manager of Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences, said: “We are delighted to mark our first Ramadan at Hilton Bahrain City Centre with an experience that truly embodies the spirit of the holy month. Souq Ramadan has been thoughtfully designed to offer our guests not only exceptional dining, but also a welcoming setting where heritage, culture, and contemporary comfort come together to create memorable evenings for families, friends, and the wider community.”

In line with Hilton’s global sustainability commitment, Souq Ramadan is part of the Green Ramadan initiative under Hilton’s Travel with Purpose 2030 goals, developed in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme and Winnow. Through innovative food waste tracking, mindful sourcing, and reduced plastic usage, the hotel embraces a conscious approach to hospitality that honors Ramadan’s spirit of generosity while caring for the environment.