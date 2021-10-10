Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay Secures Prime Occupancy Rates since Opening

Listen to this article now

Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay has enjoyed prime occupancy rates since opening its doors to guests back in July 2021. Nestled in the heart of Bahrain Bay and directly connected to the newest retail and leisure destination in the Kingdom, The Avenues – Bahrain, the 192-room hotel includes 35 suites, all with breath-taking bay and sea-facing views.

The newly opened Hotel truly provides an ideal experience for business travellers and families alike, be it for a short weekend stay, for longer periods, or looking to enjoy staycations; wherein 70% of the guest rooms offer connecting rooms, most of the suites offer a convenient kitchenette complete with a microwave and sink. Throughout the hotel, the beautifully designed spaces and waterfront views result in a sanctuary of wellness, where carefully curated dessert earthbound tones and Kingdom’s sea-inspired and neutral colour palettes create an oasis of calmness and relaxation.

“We truly deliver a unique and serene experience at the Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay, providing our guests with the exceptional service the Hilton is known for. Besides the stunning views offered throughout the hotel, of either Bahrain Bay or the sea, the design of each and every room echoes a sense of relaxation and well-being. We have enjoyed unparalleled occupancy rates since opening, despite the ongoing situation which has affected the hotel industry across the world, and look forward to continuing to welcoming guests be it from neighbouring regions or from around the world” commented Manuela Brode, General Manager at Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay.

The upscale hotel also benefits from flexible meeting spaces with state-of-the-art facilities, a fully equipped fitness center, and an infinity pool overlooking the sparkling Bahrain Bay. In addition to its room service menu, the hotel’s spacious restaurant. Together& Co, features a tranquil minimalist design catering to guests and visitors alike, offering a delectable selection for breakfast, lunch and dinner all with stunning view of Bahrain Bay. Effortlessly accommodating guests seeking longer stays, the Hotel offers paid laundry service and also enables its guests the option to use the laundry room at their own leisure.

Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay is part of Hilton Honors award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly, be it though the website, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official channels, Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool. Besides access to instant benefits including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, Hilton Honors members can enjoy an exclusive member discount.