Hilton Garden Inn Opens its Doors in the Heart of Bahrain Bay

Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay has officially opened its doorsto guests in time for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays. The 192-room hotel, located in Manama, is the first to open under Hilton’s portfolio of brands in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Nestled in the heart of Bahrain Bay and directly connected to the newest retail and leisure destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Avenues Mall, the Hilton Garden Inn also offers unrivalled proximity to the Kingdom’s bustling business district and prime shopping areas. Located a mere 15-minute drive to the newly opened Bahrain International Airport, the hotel is ideally located nearby key cultural destinations and iconic tourism landmarks in the likes of the Bahrain National Theatre, Bahrain National Museum, and the heritage-steeped Manama Souq, to name a few.

The hotel boasts 192 spacious rooms (including 35 suites), all with breath-taking bay and sea-facing views and complete with curated furnishings that meet the daily lifestyle needs of guests, such as a clutter-free desk, a sleek 55-inch LED screen, and complimentary access to Wi-Fi. Catering to a wide variety of experiences be it for a short weekend stay or for longer periods, 70% of the guest rooms offer confirmed connecting room . Each space is artfully accentuated with earthbound tones and sea inspired design notes and neutral colour palettes, creating a sanctuary of style and calmness.

Additional features include flexible meeting spaces with state-of-the-art facilities, and a fully equipped fitness center alongside an infinity pool and jacuzzi. In addition to a room service menu, the hotel offers unique food experiences through its restaurant Together& Co serving guests breakfast, lunch and dinner with glittering waterfront views of Bahrain Bay.

“As Hilton Garden Inn continues to expand, boasting more than 900 properties around the world, we’re thrilled to be the first Hilton-branded hotel to open in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” said Alan Roberts, Global Head, Hilton Garden Inn. “We couldn’t dream of a more idyllic location for this property, overlooking the beautiful Bahrain Bay and Manama skyline, and we’re delighted to bring our world-class hospitality to this part of the world.”

“We found it essential to incorporate an added sense of well-being in the design of our spaces reflecting the Kingdom’s vast history of pearling and deep-rooted ties to the sea through our choice of soothing sea-inspired hues and colour palettes,” commented Manuela Brode, General Manager at Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay, adding, “The sunny island of the Bahrain is also known for being a melting pot of different cultures and nationalities, and our diverse team which boasts 16 different nationalities, half of which are local Bahrainis, all look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy an idyllic one-of-a-kind experience at Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay”

Adding another level of assurance in light of the ongoing situation, the hotel features Hilton CleanStay, an industry-leading programme that delivers a new standard of cleanliness across all of Hilton’s hotels globally. Developed in collaboration with Reckitt, maker of Lysol and Dettol, Hilton CleanStay allows guests to enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay, providing peace-of-mind from check-in to check-out.

Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay is part of Hilton Honors, an award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly, be it though the website, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official channels, Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool. Besides access to instant benefits including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, Hilton Honors members can enjoy an exclusive member discount.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit the Hotel Website, or call +973 7790 1111.